Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dominic F. Davis and Lynda R. Vonasek, both of Glendale, Arizona.

Jacob C. Worden and Michaela R. Roske, both of Spokane.

Joseph J. Long and Breanne M. Snyder, both of Spokane.

Jonathan D. Davis and Katherine I. Bingham, both of Sherman Oaks, California.

Colby P. Lovelace-Watkins and Rachel M. Dunn, both of Spokane.

Josiah B. Clifton and Grace E. Hite, both of Spokane.

David E. Gaipo and Teresa C. Triggs, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew I. Walton and Sasha M. Mitchell, both of Spokane.

Charles D. Wilson and Meghan M. Dougherty, both of Spokane.

Andrew K. Hendrickson and Hope B. Dressler, both of Spokane.

Jayme D. Haverfield and Rebecca L. Grunert, both of Ford, Wash.

Thadeus M. Stalter and Shelby A. Jamieson, both of Spokane.

Joseph K. Maru and Esther Mutsiya, both of Overland Park, Kansas.

Michael R. Butler and Channa S. Chick, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Wilmot Living Trust v. Melissa Gronwald, restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management v. Sandy Johnson, restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management v. Kristopher D. Mayer, restitution of premises.

Estate of Charlotte A. Etter v. Gail A. Lovell, restitution of premises.

Redwood Communities Inc. v. Dwight C. Williams, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Jessica Ferguson, restitution of premises.

Shawn Duffey v. Scott Davis, restitution of premises.

Alaa Elkharwily v. Karsten Chart, restitution of premises.

Estate of Michael A. Nevin v. James R. Ellars, seeking quiet title.

First National Insurance Company v. David R. Brown, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Katie Delaney and Danielle Johnson v. Parkway Auto Center, Inc., complaint for damages.

Makaela Saunders v. Billy Dehamer, et al., complaint.

Michael Henslee v. Daniel and Theresa Kluedner, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Predisik, Taylor A. and Alicia A.

Paulsberg, Steven S. and Christina L.

Marvin, Ramona G. and Marvin-Hibdon, Chanceblaze E.

Allstot, Rachel and Jake

Verdel, Raymond F. and Kelly R.

Rychalksi, Jessica C. and Smith, Bobby

Lourdeau, Brenda and David

McKinney, Kelli J. and Christopher L.

Myers, Michelle P. and James M.

Richburg, Randolph M. and Juitt, Linda J.

Fields, Jordan B. and Kortney E.

Heywood, Sarah A. and Rakhimov, Rustam

Legal separations granted

Faragke, Donna L. and Suakvae P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Elijiah M. Harvey, also known as Elijiah M. Charles, 29; $2,569.70 in restitution, nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault.

Devin W. Struckman, 33; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Alex J. Heglund, 39; one months in jail with credit given for 21 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree escape.

Mikah McCracken, 18; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Yuriy N. Yasmenko, 41; three days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

William M. Heldreth, 30; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Nathan J. Fiebelkorn, 36; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Gina B. Quinlan, 19; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Nicholas S. Helberg, 31; 67 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Chantell D. A. Burrill, 26; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher D. Carter, 48; 59 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Christina M. Garcia, 52 days in jail, 12 months of probation, two counts of third-degree theft.

Mitchell J. J. Hansen, 32; four days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Kevin R. N. Kegle, 37; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Stephanie D. Larson, 48; 128 days in jail, 24 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault.

Kieran A. Murphy, 23; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, 36 months of probation, hit and run of an attended vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Patricia M. Slentz, 29; 10 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Kyle R. Carroll, 36; two days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Jacob A. Ball, 26; 138 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and interfering with reporting domestic violence.