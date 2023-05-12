The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

May 12, 2023 Updated Fri., May 12, 2023 at 4:22 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8:20 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 (qualifying) FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Shriners Children’s 200 Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix NBC

7 p.m.: Supercross: Salt Lake City USA

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Gonzaga SWX

6 p.m.: Oregon State at UCLA Pac-12

6 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Pac-12WA

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB

10:10 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit MLB

1:07 p.m.: Texas at Oakland FS1

4:15 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28

5:10 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona or Philadelphia at Colorado MLB

Combat sports

Noon: UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida ABC

7 p.m.: Boxing: Butler vs. Janibek ESPN

Football, USFL

9:30 a.m.: Michigan at Pittsburgh USA

1 p.m.: Birmingham at Houston Fox 28

Golf

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Belgian Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf

Noon: Champions Tour: The Tradition Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson CBS

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Founders Cup Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

1 p.m.: Carolina at New Jersey ESPN

4 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle ESPN

Hockey, World Championships

2:20 a.m.: Slovenia vs. Switzerland NHL

6:20 a.m.: Denmark vs. Hungary NHL

10:20 a.m.: Finland vs. Germany NHL

Lacrosse, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Richmond vs. Virginia ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Utah vs. Notre Dame ESPNU

2 p.m.: Yale vs. Georgetown ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Army vs. Maryland ESPNU

Soccer, men’s club

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Leeds USA

4:30 a.m.: SPFL: Celtic at Rangers CBS Sports

7 a.m.: Tottenham at Aston Villa USA

Softball, college

7 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament championship ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

2 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

5:09 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

