May 12, 2023 Updated Fri., May 12, 2023 at 4:22 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8:20 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 (qualifying) FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Shriners Children’s 200 Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix NBC
7 p.m.: Supercross: Salt Lake City USA
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Gonzaga SWX
6 p.m.: Oregon State at UCLA Pac-12
6 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Pac-12WA
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB
10:10 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit MLB
1:07 p.m.: Texas at Oakland FS1
4:15 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28
5:10 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona or Philadelphia at Colorado MLB
Combat sports
Noon: UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida ABC
7 p.m.: Boxing: Butler vs. Janibek ESPN
Football, USFL
9:30 a.m.: Michigan at Pittsburgh USA
1 p.m.: Birmingham at Houston Fox 28
Golf
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Belgian Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Noon: Champions Tour: The Tradition Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson CBS
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Founders Cup Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
1 p.m.: Carolina at New Jersey ESPN
4 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle ESPN
Hockey, World Championships
2:20 a.m.: Slovenia vs. Switzerland NHL
6:20 a.m.: Denmark vs. Hungary NHL
10:20 a.m.: Finland vs. Germany NHL
Lacrosse, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Richmond vs. Virginia ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Utah vs. Notre Dame ESPNU
2 p.m.: Yale vs. Georgetown ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Army vs. Maryland ESPNU
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Leeds USA
4:30 a.m.: SPFL: Celtic at Rangers CBS Sports
7 a.m.: Tottenham at Aston Villa USA
Softball, college
7 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament championship ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
2 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
5:09 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
