Washington State big man Adrame Diongue enters transfer portal

PULLMAN – A year ago, Adrame Diongue became one of the top-rated recruits in Washington State basketball history. After just one season with the program, the center is on his way out.

Diongue has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports Friday.

The 7-foot, 190-pound Diongue was the Cougars’ prized recruit of the 2022 class.

The Senegal native came to WSU as a four-star recruit and the No. 43-ranked prep prospect in the nation, according to ESPN. He signed with the Cougars last May, choosing WSU over offers from Kansas, Illinois, Washington and Mississippi State, among others. Diongue, out of Arizona Compass Prep, was WSU’s second-highest rated recruit since 2000, per 247Sports.com.

Diongue was WSU’s primary backup option at center last season, averaging 6.3 minutes per game in 23 appearances. Diongue had some bright moments as a defender, rebounder and rim-protector. He recorded 1.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, and totaled 12 blocked shots.

The Cougars expected Diongue to adopt an expanded role next season . Instead, he’s looking to fulfill his potential elsewhere. Meanwhile, WSU’s frontcourt is searching for answers.

The Cougars are still awaiting word from All-Pac-12 center Mouhamed Gueye, who is testing the NBA draft waters. Gueye recently told The Spokesman-Review that he’s leaning toward beginning his pro career – especially if he receives a draft guarantee. ESPN projects Gueye to be selected in the second round of next month’s draft.

WSU also lost center Dishon Jackson to the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Jackson made 19 starts between 2020-22, but missed this past season with an undisclosed medical issue. He signed with Charlotte last month.

The Cougars’ frontcourt got some good news later Friday, when former Idaho star Isaac Jones signed with the program. The 6-9, 240-pounder should be a fixture in WSU’s starting lineup next season.

Otherwise, the Cougars only have two post players on their roster, and both of them are Division I newcomers. Four-star prep recruit Rueben Chinyelu, an NBA Academy Africa product, will join the team this fall. Oscar Cluff, a junior college All-American from Cochise (Arizona) College, signed with WSU in November.

Diongue put his name into the portal at the latest possible moment – Thursday was the deadline for undergraduates to enter .

“Rosters are starting to fill up and, not to jinx it, but the portal closes tonight at midnight for guys being able to transfer and play immediately,” WSU coach Kyle Smith told the Spokesman-Review on Thursday afternoon. “So, everyone is kind of sitting on pins and needles, hoping no one comes in at the last second.”

Smith’s roster has experienced significant turnover. Diongue is the sixth WSU player to enter the portal since the season ended.

Forward DJ Rodman, who appeared in 111 games at WSU over the past four seasons, committed to USC earlier this week. Guard TJ Bamba, the Cougars’ leading scorer last year, transferred to Villanova. Reserve center Jack Wilson signed with Minnesota. Backup forward Carlos Rosario is still in the portal.

But the Cougars have also used the portal to their advantage. Jones, a senior, recorded 19.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Vandals last year; forward Jaylen Wells, a 6-7 sophomore, scored 22.1 points per game last season at Sonoma (California) State and earned Division II All-America honors; and 6-foot combo guard Joseph Yesufu appeared in 69 games for Kansas over the past two years and is projected to start for WSU next season, according to Smith.