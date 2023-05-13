‘It’s all coming together’: Mariners’ J.P. Crawford emerging as a legitimate two-way threat

Adam Jude Seattle Times

DETROIT — In the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night, as the Mariners were putting the finishes touches on an unusually easy series-opening victory over the Tigers, Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford did something rather routine.

Routine for him, that is.

Crawford ranged far to his right, backhanded a groundball and flinged it almost underhanded all the way across the diamond, on target to Ty France at first base for an easy out.

Crawford has made a career out of making those highlight plays look ordinary.

“Every day — it’s every day — he makes something look super easy that’s not super easy,” pitcher Marco Gonzales said. “He’s electric out there, and I’m trying every day not to take that for granted and think, ‘Oh, he just does that.’ Because no one does that.”

A Gold Glove winner in 2020, Crawford again anchors one of baseball’s best defenses. The Mariners led the American League in fielding percentage entering Saturday (.991), and their 13 Outs Above Average are tied for the MLB lead.

Those figures aren’t especially surprising for a team constructed around run prevention. What is unexpected is Crawford’s consistent production at the plate.

Crawford reached base twice and scored twice Friday, and added a line-drive single in his second at-bat Saturday, his third consecutive game hitting atop the order.

“First, last, sixth, seventh — it doesn’t matter. As long as I’m in the lineup every day, I’m going to try to get on base and let the guys hit me in,” he said.

He leads the team in on-base percentage (.382) and he’s posting a career high in walk rate at 18.2%, up from 11.3% in 2022.

His hard-hit rate is also the best of his career, at 90.1 mph — up from an 85.1 mph average in 2022.

Scott Servais is seeing that — and hearing that — up close every day. It’s Servais who throws batting practice to Crawford before every game, something he’s done with his shortstop for the past four seasons.

“(He’s) worked really hard to get better, and it’s paying off for him,” the Mariners manager said. “He’s hitting the ball harder than he ever has. It’s different this year when he squares the ball up. …

“He’s always had a good understanding of the strike zone. He’s a super good competitor; we’ve talked about that for a long time. And now it’s all coming together.”

Crawford did make some mechanical adjustments to his swing, working with Driveline Baseball in the offseason to reposition his hands, among other things.

Beyond that, he said he’s simplified his approach and is trying to stay consistent with it.

“If you get caught up thinking too much in the box, you end up thinking instead of hitting,” he said. “It’s just trying to have a simpler approach. Just a ‘see ball, hit ball’ mentality. …

“Just going in and not being afraid to hit with two strikes is a big thing. If the pitch isn’t there in the zone I’m looking for, I’m not going to swing.”

Ray in good spirits after surgery

Just 10 days after having Tommy John surgery, Robbie Ray was in the Mariners dugout Saturday morning, his left arm carefully wrapped in a high-tech sling.

“It’s been good to be back around the guys and spend some time with them, and just to be seen,” he said. “Getting to hang out with them for a couple days, it’s been a lot of fun.”

Ray has been told to expect it will take 14 to 18 months for him to fully recover from his first major arm injury.

He’s spending the early part of his recovery with his wife and three kids at their home outside Detroit. He said he’s enjoying the opportunity to drive his kids to school in the morning.

“The biggest thing everyone told me was to just enjoy your time with the family, because it’s going to get long and it’s going to feel like some days it’s never going to get better,” he said.

He plans to set small goals for himself each week as part of his recovery and rehabilitation.

“It’s just something to look forward to every week,” he said. “That’s my plan. Just take it a week at a time. What am I doing this week? What am I trying to accomplish this week? And do my best to get to it.”