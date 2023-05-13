Two arrested after lengthy north Spokane standoff in which one suspect reported false active shooter threat at Fred Meyer

Two people were arrested after a five-hour standoff in which one of the suspects called to falsely report an active shooter at Fred Meyer in an apparent attempt to lure deputies away from the standoff Saturday north of Spokane, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies investigating a theft identified 35-year-old Kaylee Zornes, a convicted felon prohibited from having a gun, as the suspect, according to a sheriff’s office news release. They learned she was at a residence in the 12800 block of North Jaydee Lane and responded to the home.

Deputies tried to contact people inside, but they were uncooperative, deputies said.

They noticed a handgun in a vehicle registered to Zornes and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and property.

SWAT members, crisis negotiators, K-9 teams, a rescue task force, an air support unit and other units responded to assist deputies, the release said.

During the five-plus-hour standoff, a man, later identified as 37-year-old Jack Crowther, called from inside the home to report a shooter at Fred Meyer.

Law enforcement determined the report was false and was an apparent attempt to attract deputies away from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Zornes and Crowther were eventually arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail. The handgun recovered from Zornes’ car was reported stolen, according to deputies.

Zornes was charged with suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm and third-degree theft. Crowther was charged with suspicion of false reporting and obstructing.