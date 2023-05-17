May 17, 2023 Updated Wed., May 17, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nicolas J. O’Donoghue and Jenelle M. Langlois, both of Hayden.

Matthew S. Harper and Amanda E. Reynolds, both of Spokane.

Christopher L. Enzler and Serah D. Adeyemi, both of Spokane.

Noah A. Tabladillo, of Spokane, and Abriana K. N. Suprobo, of Post Falls.

David M. Eckhardt and Bohdana S. Blokhina, both of Spokane.

Joseph R. Skoog and Emily L. Courchaine, both of Spokane.

Tyler N. Anderson and Brandi K. Richter, both of Spokane Valley.

Jesse T. Charlton and Lisa M. L. Bera, both of Spokane.

Samuel J. Rojas and Melissa R. Gutman, both of Spokane Valley.

Conrad R. Weeks and Larissa R. Caldeira, both of Spokane.

Brady L. Brinkman and Grace M. Dwyer, both of Spokane Valley.

Adam R. Miller and Alexis N. Gere, both of Cheney.

Brian M. Sevy and Joann M. Jones, both of Colbert.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. David C. Wooten, money claimed owed.

Richard W. Clark v. Zachary Judge, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Talley, Jason A. K. and Janie S.

Taylor, Kimmarley J. and Noel F.

Elshaug, Glen O. H. and Carmen R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Bobby R. McBride, 37; 96 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree assault.

Alixa N. Pryor, 23; 17 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Nick Thomas, also known as Kevin Majmeto, 20; 39 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Kennard P. Supak, Jr., 31; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Douglas B. Baker, 35; 118 days in jail with credit given for 118 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and money laundering.

Joseph R. Johnston, 42; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a kidnap/sex offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Annor Allen, 51; one day in jail, malicious mischief.

Tayler P. Armstrong, 30; 15 days in jail, harassment, telephone harassment, hit and run of an attended vehicle and no contact order violation.

Leah M. Birr, 48; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and protection order violation.

Zack G. Bunke, 37; 31 days in jail, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael J. Shockley, 53; 42 days in jail, three counts of protection order violation.

Mishel W. Stein, 37; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Thomas G. Branscum, Jr., 41; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Brent A. Chapman, 31; $990.50 fine, 13 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Braydon T. Elkins, 31; five days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Lisa M. Lloyd, 56; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Elizabeth A. Frank, $500 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Ashley M. Dewitt, $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dustin L. Conkln, 31; three days in jail, third-degree theft.

James H. Burress, 26; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Alissa D. Goodnight, 20; 80 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated under the age of 21.

Nicolas Castro-Galban, 37; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, reckless endangerment.