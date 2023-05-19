Neighborhood updates

May 19, 2023 Updated Fri., May 19, 2023 at 9 a.m.

For the week of May 21-28.

The North Indian Trail Neighborhood Council – Meets at 6:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month at the North Indian Trail Public Library, 4909 W. Barnes Road. Does not meet in July or August.

The Land Use Committee – Meets via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., third Thursday of every month. Contact Patrick Rooks at prooks12@gmail.com or call staff liaison Dean Gunderson at (509) 625-6082.

The Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council – Meets at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. (509) 625-6343.

The Audubon/Downriver Neighborhood Council – Meets virtually and in person at Shadle Library, studio room at 6:30 p.m. Third Thursday of every month except June, July, August and December. For a Zoom invitation or other meeting information, contact the council at audubondownriver@gmail.com or (509) 218-6428.

The Shiloh Hills Neighborhood Council – Meets at 7 p.m. third Thursday of every month at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada St. Contact interim chair Clifford Winger at shilohhillsnc@outlook.com or (509) 325-4623.

The Hillyard Neighborhood Council – Meets via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., Thursday. Contact chair Joe Carter at hnc.hillyard.chair@gmail.com or city staff liaison Annie Deasy at (509) 625-6343.

The Budget Committee – Meets via Zoom and in person at the Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave., at 7 p.m. Monday. Contact chair Mark Davies at msdavies@yahoo.com or city staff liaison Annie Deasy at (509) 625-6343.

The Administrative Committee – Meets via Zoom at noon Tuesday. Contact chair Seth Knutson at spy.pawn007@gmail.com or city staff liaison Gabby Ryan at (509) 625-6858.

The Pedestrian, Transportation and Traffic Committee – Meets via Zoom at 6 p.m., fourth Tuesday of every month. Meeting ID: 820 2737 1964; Passcode: 915562. Contact chair Randy McGlenn at chair@ecspokane.org or staff liaison Annie Deasy at adeasy@spokanecity.org.

The Building Stronger Neighborhoods Committee – Meets the fourth Monday of every month except December, noon-1 p.m. Meets virtually and in person at Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St. Contact ONS liaison Amber Groe at (509) 625-6156 or email neigh.svcs@spokanecity.org.

The Northwest Neighborhood Council – Meets in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Browne School, 5102 North Driscoll Blvd., on the third Wednesday of every month except June, July, August and December. For further information or to obtain a Zoom invitation, email nwncspokane@gmail.com or call (509) 995-6304.

