Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

May 19, 2023 Updated Fri., May 19, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Tyson 250 (qualifying) FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Tyson 250 Fox 28

4:20 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race 1 FS1

5:15 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race 2 FS1

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Tampa Bay FS1

4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Fox 28

7 p.m.: Boston at San Diego or Minnesota at L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers ABC

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Atlanta at Dallas ABC

Noon: Las Vegas at Seattle ABC

Football, USFL

9:30 a.m.: Memphis vs. Pittsburgh USA

1 p.m.: Michigan vs. Birmingham Fox 28

Golf, men’s

6 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN

10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS

4 p.m.: PGA Championship Golf

Golf, women’s, European Tour

1 p.m.: Aramco Team Series Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Florida at Carolina TNT

Hockey, World Championships

2:20 a.m.: Denmark vs. United States NHL

6:20 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Canada NHL

10:20 a.m.: France vs. Sweden NHL

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: Preakness Stakes … NBC

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest NBC

6:30 p.m.: MLS: Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis City FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

11:45 a.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

