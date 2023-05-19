May 19, 2023 Updated Fri., May 19, 2023 at 4:22 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joel P. Heisey and Elyssa N. Kleinwaks, both of Philadelphia.

Miguel A. A. Cortina and Abigail A. Valenzuela, both of Spokane.

William D. Leamond and Kellie J. F. Reudter, both of Loon Lake.

Colten D. Garske and Gabrielle G. Wevley, both of Colbert.

Brodin K. Jones and McKenna A. Susemiehl, both of Spokane.

William E. Medellin and Anantika Sengupta, both of Spokane Valley.

Trevor B. A. Dunn and Marisa S. Focher, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Non-Profit Insurance Program v. Eden Advanced Pest Technologies, property damages.

Candace Hoover v. Thomas Hoover, restitution of premises.

Tammy Rosen v. North Central Care Center Inc., wrongful death, abuse of a vulnerable adult, personal injuries and damages.

Arnold B. Melnikoff v. McKenzie Maple, restitution of premises.

James Jameson, Phyllis Jay, et al. v. William Ross Jr., Spokane Concrete LLC, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Jennifer M. Belgarde v. Teresa Cramer, complaint for damages.

Gary Short v. Catlin Dicks, Dave Harris and Harris Rental Properties LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Maudlin, Robert K. and Robyn M.

Urness, Jenny I. and Joseph E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Steven A. Needs, 32; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, third-degree assault, second-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree identity theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Ian R. Pala, 35; 11 days in jail with credit given for one day served, with 10 days converted to 80 hours of community served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Sean E. Hunt, 48; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Kenneth B. Barton, 46; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Alixa N. Pryor, 23; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, after pleading guilty to being a prisoner possessing a controlled substance.