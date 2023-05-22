May 22, 2023 Updated Mon., May 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Trevor W. Aldrich and Felicia S. Pollos, both of Spokane.

Ethan G. Strong and Cassandra F. Peterson, both of Greenacres.

Anthony S. Winham and Joanne R. Harvey, both of Spokane.

Steven T. Hutton, of Spokane, and Jane N. Karuthai, of Spokane Valley.

Robert T. Redman and Megan R. Skinner, both of Mead.

Garret A. Hill and Bethany R. White, both of Spokane Valley.

Makoto L. Seely and Noreen L. Duffy, both of Spokane.

Alexander C. E. Holland, of Mayer, Minn., and Amy N. S. Spratt, of Spokane.

Michael A. Quindlen, of Spokane Valley, and Rose L. M. Smith, of Cheney.

Calvin L. C. Cullitan and Mark R. Cuilla, both of Spokane.

Corey M. Gardner, of Pullman, and Kylene D. Brender, of Nine Mile Falls.

Samuel J. Mitchell and Katherine J. Hoskins, both of Sandpoint.

David S. Newsom and Kari C. Rose, both of Liberty Lake.

Joshua M. Birr and Yelena Yeremkin, both of Spokane.

Noah A. Bettin and Gena M. Frey, both of Medical Lake.

Cody J. Clark and Amber S. Jett, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert W. Henson and Maricela G. Bugarin, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Indiana Apartments LLC v. Stephen Zigler, restitution of premises.

James Bird v. Chance Hubbart, money claimed owed.

James Bird v. Joseph Hughes, money claimed owed.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Geena Whitley, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Kaiden Bingle, restitution of premises.

Pacifica University MHP LLC v. James E. Platz, restitution of premises.

West and Company Realty LLC v. Jacob Forsythe, restitution of premises.

Brandon Peterson v. Kelli Bonthuis, restitution of premises.

Jennifer Tecca v. Fred Meyer Stores, Inc., complaint for personal injuries and damages.

Morgan M. Marum v. Mary J. Moore, Matthew and Elizabeth Moore, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kotlarz, Christopher L. and Eglin, Jacqueline M. K.

Matveeva, Olga A. and Vyacheslav V.

Badgley, Hunter M. L. and Emily E.

Boone, Cody H. and Erin C.

Mereu, Daniel and Shirim, Everlyne

Schwartz, Diane M. and Robert D., Jr.

Romney, Mackenzie S. and Taryn B.

McMoran, Randall W. and Nora L.

Griffin, Jessica C. and Jermaine

Olson, Shannon E. and Erik K.

Brownrigg, Shayna N. and Jacqelyne

Kawagoye, Akiko and Khilkevich, Daniela

Finneran, Ashlee N. and Ryan T.

Kirbyson, Brittany A. and Bethel, Casey A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Mark W. Merrifield, 46; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of violation of order.

Kenneth E. Brandt, 38; 158 days in jail with credit given for 158 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment, second-degree malicious mischief, interfering with reporting of domestic violence, fourth-degree domestic assault, violation of order, second-degree theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

Jordan R. Stearns, 27; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Joseph B. Stolar, 33; two months in jail with credit given for 57 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Julian H. Toral, 32; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Tony Hazel

Draven G. Dick, 23; six months in jail with credit given for 42 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Rodney E. Barce, 35; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident and delivering a firearm to an ineligible person.

Miguel L. Grifaldo, 24; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Ian J. Freir, 37; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Catrina M. Cullen, 37; $535.50 in restitution, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Shayla J. Swafford, 18; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge John O. Cooney

Cameron C. Pickar, 34; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Daniel M. Girton, 33; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

Paul S. Spearchief, 40; 142 days in jail with credit given for 142 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Carol J. Lewis, 52; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Robert J. Peterson, 49; four days in jail, driving while intoxicated.