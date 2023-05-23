Literary Calendar

May 23, 2023 Updated Wed., May 24, 2023 at 1:25 p.m.

“Curious Conversations” with Mónica Guzmán and Erin Jones – Two dynamic and well-respected authors share the stage to offer their perspectives on building bridges to strengthen relationships and our communities. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/42IiR6L. Presented by Wthe Innovia Foundation. Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $7. (509) 227-7638.

KYRS Community Radio: Page Turner Show – Former Spokane poet laureate Mark Anderson will discuss poetry slams, poetry teaching and sharing his poems on “The Page Turner Show.” Listen on KYRS Thin Air Community Radio 88.1 and 92.3 and streamed at KYRS.org. Friday, 1 p.m.

3 Minute Mic – Readers may share up to three minutes’ worth of poetry. Open to all ages. Friday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Join Andrea Brower to learn about her book, “Seeds of Occupation, Seeds of Possbility: The Agrochemical-GMO Industry in Hawai’i!” Register at tinyurl.com/3c4va5yt. June 4, 5 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.