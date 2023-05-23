Two injured in Post Falls shooting described by police as possible home invasion
May 23, 2023 Updated Tue., May 23, 2023 at 7:28 p.m.
Two people were shot in Post Falls in a potential home invasion Monday night, according to police.
Police responded to the 500 block of 13th Avenue at about 8:35 p.m. and found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and chest, and a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg, they said. Both were transported to Kootenai Health , police said.
The man who shot the two people lives at the home, called 911 and cooperated with law enforcement, police said.
Police determined that the 49-year-old did not have a connection to anyone at the residence, but that the incident was not random either.
The injured man, who was not identified, remained in the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The 15-year-old was treated and released, police said.
Post Falls police said they are investigating the incident.
