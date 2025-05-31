Two arrested in northeast Spokane drive-by shooting

Two people were arrested for an early Saturday morning drive-by shooting in northeast Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Officers responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to a shooting in the area of Liberty Avenue and Market Street, police said in a news release. A vehicle was damaged from the shooting, but no one was injured.

During the investigation, officers connected the shooting to an incident the day before when the alleged shooter, later identified as 32-year-old Zachary D. Gring, ran from police, according to police. It’s unclear what the details of the incident were.

Information about Saturday’s shooting, including surveillance footage, went out to patrol units. About six hours after the shooting, an officer pulled over the suspect vehicle, and a man and woman got out and ran from the car, police said.

The woman, 26-year-old Allie J. Alderson, was arrested nearby. She was booked into the Spokane County Jail on a Department of Corrections warrant relating to a riot charge, a warrant for driving without a valid license and two counts of drive-by shooting for Saturday’s incident, according to officers.

Shortly after Alderson was arrested, a resident reported the second suspect, Gring, hiding nearby. Police arrested Gring and booked him into jail on two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of drive-by shooting (domestic violence) for shooting Saturday at a house and car of a person he had a relationship with, police said.

He was also booked on suspicion of attempting to elude police from Friday’s incident.

Additional misdemeanor charges will be referred to prosecutors, police said. Police continue to investigate.