Moses Lake man dies in rollover crash near Vantage Bridge

A 29-year-old Moses Lake man died after losing control on a turn on Interstate 90 and State Route 26, rolling the car Saturday near the Vantage Bridge on the Columbia River, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 9:10 a.m., Dakota A. Lazier was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry east on I-90 on the ramp from westbound State Route 26, according to a WSP news release. He failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and went off the road, rolled and came to rest down an embankment.

Lazier, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.