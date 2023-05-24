State track preview: Central Valley’s Brandon Thomas caps inspirational high school career; hopes to leave mark in four events

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review

Brandon Thomas’ comeback story is nothing short of inspirational.

There’s more to it, however, than what he’s accomplished on the football field for Central Valley.

Following his sophomore football season, Thomas was approached by CV’s track and field head coach, Chuck Bowden, with an opportunity to come out for track.

“Coach Bowden started talking to me … and I was against the idea because I didn’t think it was going to help me for football,” Thomas said. “The only thing I had on my mind was football and I wanted to go (Division I) at the time.”

Thomas changed his mind because of Bowden’s persistence and turned out for winter conditioning for the upcoming track season.

That’s when pain began in Thomas’ ankle.

When he visited a medical clinic to have his leg looked at, doctors discovered a form of cancer in his ankle, osteosarcoma, resulting in an amputation of the lower limb.

The lifesaving procedure was just the start of months of rehabilitation, physical and emotional. Thomas learned to walk, then run, on a prosthetic and made a triumphant return to the football field for the 2021 season.

The 2022 season was better, as Thomas earned the Greater Spokane League Defensive Most Valuable Player award and accepted a walk-on spot for football at Eastern Washington.

His story was national news.

With everything Thomas went through to play football, Bowden was still hopeful to get him back out for track.

“I wasn’t sure we were going to ever have an opportunity to get him to turn out,” Bowden said.

Sure enough, Thomas made his return to track last spring.

“I came out for junior year and realized that it was more than just getting faster,” Thomas said. “I was a part of the team, and the team was really nice. The brotherhood mindset we have is unmatched.”

Thomas’ newly equipped athletic prosthetic leg presented a unique situation for Bowden – but it’s something he’d seen before.

Over the years, Bowden has worked with a variety of wheelchair athletes, most notably 2021 graduate Hannah Dederick – a seven-time state track and field champion and a recent Tokyo Paralympian for the United States in the 100 meters.

“It took us a while to really grasp how you fit it in without making them feel separate,” Bowden said. “It was a natural progression. … We were at that point where that reality and a kid turning out, we were starting to see a bridge to it. … It became real for those kids in terms of being able to develop and set goals.”

Bowden and Thomas discussed options. One of the first things Bowden mentioned was that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts competed in the shot put in high school. It took Thomas by surprise.

“My coaches played a big part in that, because I didn’t know what I was doing,” Thomas said. “They helped me on what events I was going to do and what training I was going to do. I approach it with the same mindset I have with anything and just be positive and work hard.”

Thomas elected to compete in the shot put and run the 100. Practice was daunting at times, but week by week the coaches saw progress.

Thomas’ debut arrived at the district-qualifying meet in mid-May.

In his first meet, Thomas threw 41 feet, 5¾ inches in the shot and ran 13.72 seconds in the 100, earning two first-place finishes in the ambulatory division to qualify for the district meet.

A week later, Thomas improved upon his winning mark in shot put at 42-4¼ and won the 100 again. He had qualified for the state meet in both events.

“I feel like I’m progressing really well,” Thomas said. “I’m throwing farther and running faster usually every meet that I’m in, and that’s a big deal for me because it shows that my hard work is paying off.”

Thomas left the state meet with a better outcome than expected – a state-record 42-4½ in the ambulatory shot put and a second-place finish in the 100.

“It was so cool.” Thomas said. “I broke the state record, and just the atmosphere of state was unmatched to anything I’ve been through.”

Thomas helped CV take home the 4A/3A/2A combined team title, awarded to the school with the most combined points between able-bodied athletes and para-athletes. Thomas scored 14 points in his events and CV scored 52.

“It changed my entire perspective of track,” Thomas said. “Like, I couldn’t explain how good I felt when I had a team around me that actually cares.”

That moment convinced Thomas to come back for his senior season.

He wanted more and began incorporating two new events this spring – discus and javelin – to boost his event total to four.

“It’s a tough time managing all of it, because there’s so many events that you want to do really good at,” Thomas said. “I wish I would have done more events last year, but I was just new to track. Last year, I was just kind of getting accustomed to how it works. It’s tough, but every practice we allot time to each event, and I get better every day.”

Thomas has become faster and stronger , especially in throws. In the shot put, he’s improved 7 feet over his junior year best, throwing 49-6 . He’s thrown over 125 feet in discus and javelin.

Thomas is ranked first in the U.S. for high school ambulatory athletes in discus and javelin, and second for shot put, according to Athletic.net.

“I’ve seen a young man who’s progressed in a way that many of our able-bodied kids in the past have progressed,” Bowden said. “I firmly believe he’ll throw 50 feet just because that’s who he is. But watching him throw the discus and javelin with that right leg and almost being 130 in both, it’s mind-blowing.”

Almost a year has passed since Thomas’ state debut. The state championship meet this weekend at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma presents Thomas with another chance at improvement . Instead of two events, he’ll compete in four, with a goal of winning all in record-setting fashion.

“My goal has been since the start of the year to set four state records,” Thomas said. “Not just to win, but try to destroy them so that no one else can match me later on in years. I’m going to stick to that and that’s what I’ve been working towards.”

Who to watch at state 4A boys

Rodney Minette, CV: Minette won his second consecutive District 8 title in shot put last weekend in Richland and is in position to compete for a state title. The Utah Valley commit took third last spring, throwing 52-4.

Evan Bruce, Lewis and Clark: Bruce picked up district wins in the 1,600 and 3,200, returning to state in both. The Washington State commit finished fourth last year in the 3,200 (9:09.05) and eighth in the 1,600 (4:17.77).

4A girls

Nicole Bissell, CV: Bissell will face her toughest tests in the 1,600 and 3,200 against Skyline’s Rebecca O’Keefe and Anna Callahan. The WSU commit added two district titles last weekend to her resume.

Rhyan Madden, Gonzaga Prep: Madden’s district meet was an all-around success, winning the 400 and 300 hurdles and leading the Bullpups’ 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams back to the state.

3A boys

Kade Brownell, Mt. Spokane: Brownell heads to his first state meet after a huge district win against the 3A’s top 1,600 runner . The sophomore owns the third-fastest seed time in one of the deepest fields assembled.

Darius Stamps, North Central: It’s been over 30 years since the Wolfpack have sent a long jumper to state, but the streak is over . The junior heads to Tacoma with a personal-best jump of 21-7¾.

3A girls

Addy MacArthur, University: The sophomore will chase state titles in the shot put and discus after failing to qualify by two spots in shot put and three spots in discus last season.

Charlotte Cullen, Mead: Cullen ran a lifetime best in 98-degree heat last weekend to win district titles in the 800 and 1,600. The junior, seventh in the 800 last spring, gets a potential rematch with Lake Washington’s Alexa Matora and Auburn Riverside’s Julia Couch from last year’s 800 final.

2A boys

Jayden Barta, West Valley: Barta will be part of competitive 400 and long jump competitions. The Eastern Washington commit has run a personal-best 49.12 in the 400 and hit a season-best 21-8 in long jump.

Joshua Reed, Rogers: Another personal best in triple jump for Reed last weekend will play in his favor going into state. His mark of 43-3 sits fourth behind Evergreen’s Matthew Fiso’s 44-7.

2A girls

Ellabelle Taylor, Rogers: Taylor has won a state title in wrestling. Last year’s state runner-up in the 100 will be tested in the 100 and 200 when she faces reigning 100 champion Chayse Flick-Williams of Bellingham and GSL rival Lauren Matthew of West Valley in the 200.

Josie Anselmo, Shadle Park: Anselmo cleared 11-0 in the pole vault at the regional meet for the first time . Last year’s third-place finisher will be a favorite following a career-best performance.