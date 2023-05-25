Logan Gilbert dominant, Ty France homers twice and Mariners sweep A’s

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Logan Gilbert wasn’t going to let one pitch ruin an outing. After allowing a two-run home in the first inning, the Oakland A’s got Gilbert’s best effort.

Gilbert allowed just one base runner the rest of the game and the Seattle Mariners provided just enough offense, powered by Ty France’s two homers, to complete a four-game sweep of the A’s with a 3-2 victory.

Gilbert pitched eight innings, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts. He was remarkably efficient, throwing just 77 pitches with 59 strikes.

There was some hand-wringing by a vocal segment of the fan base on social media, griping that France was back in the lineup so soon after what appeared to be a serious injury in the moment.

They brought up past wrist injuries that led to slumps despite France and the Mariners saying multiple times that the wrist wasn’t injured.

France quieted the complaints in his first plate appearance, launching a breaking ball from A’s starter J.P. Sears into the upper deck of Edgar’s Cantina for a solo homer.

And if there were still any residual doubts about France’s health, he erased them in the sixth inning against the pitcher that hit him in the hand on Tuesday.

Right-hander Trevor May, a Kelso (Washington) High standout and lifelong Mariners fan, left a fastball on the inner half of the plate.

France turned on it and sent a homer almost the same spot as his blast in the first inning.

The Mariners finally put Gilbert in line for the win in the eighth inning. Eugenio Suarez never attempted a swing while working a five-pitch bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run.

But Gilbert didn’t get a chance at the complete game despite the low pitch count.

Closer Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless ninth inning to notch his 11th save in 11 attempts.