Daughters of the American Revolution dedicate veterans marker in Liberty Lake

Craig Fallon, retired from the elite military unit that guards the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, says a few words over the small plaque laid in a "Never Forget" garden in Orchard Park in Liberty Lake, unveiled Monday. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

As children played in nearby water features, dozens of adults met for a more solemn occasion Monday at Liberty Lake’s Orchard Park, dedicating a stone marker to commemorate the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“In silence and respect, this is a place to remember why millions of Americans have fought and died for our liberty and our freedom,” the marker reads in part.

Presented by the May Hutton chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the “Never Forget Garden” marker is just one of nearly 600 across the nation.

A presentation of colors was conducted by Boy Scout Troop No. 448. Alongside around a dozen members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, attendees includes Liberty Lake Mayor Cris Kaminskas, members of the city’s Parks and Arts Commission, the local Rotary, and Craig Fallon, a retired member of the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a non-profit committed to preserving the history of that monument.

More than 20 “Never Forget Garden” markers are dotted throughout the Greater Spokane-area, which Fallon said was the highest concentration in the nation.

“The area chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames can take great pride in this achievement,” Fallon said. “And our society is grateful.”

Dedicating these markers has been a mission for the local Daughters of the American Revolution since 2021, said chapter regent Janet Ulbright, and the organization has worked with Fairmount Memorial Association to place one in each of that association’s cemeteries. Originally, the effort was meant to commemorate the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which has overlooked Washington D.C. since 1921.

Two years later, the group continues its work, with another marker scheduled for dedication at Spokane Valley’s Balfour Park in September, Ulbright noted.

“The markers can become a talking point, where children can come and ask their parents what this is all about,” Ulbright said. “It’s an opportunity to talk about our country and about our veterans.”