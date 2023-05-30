On the air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Texas at Detroit or L.A. Angels at Chi. White Sox MLB
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets or Milwaukee at Toronto MLB
6:40 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle Root
8 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona MLB
Golf, college
2 p.m.: Team match play Golf
Hockey, Memorial Cup
6 p.m.: Kamloops at Seattle NHL
Soccer, men’s
Noon: UEFA Europa League: Roma vs. Sevilla CBSSN
4 p.m.: MLS: New England at Atlanta FS1
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: L.A. FC at León FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
