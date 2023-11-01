4 benefits of Greek yogurt

By Ebony Williams Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Greek yogurt is the perfect creamy protein – packed with vitamins, minerals and healthy cultures for improving gut health.

Unlike most yogurts, Greek yogurt’s fermentation process leads to a thicker yogurt with an increased protein content – 2 grams per seven-ounce serving. It’s also a great source of “calcium, phosphorus, zinc, pantothenic acid, vitamin A, and potassium,” according to Healthline.

A 2018 study revealed that Greek yogurt does wonders for the body and can even improve mental health: “The combination of yogurt and exercise could reduce the risk of depression by increasing serotonin.”

Here are four benefits of Greek yogurt:

Improved bone health

“A small study among young men found that consuming Greek yogurt daily while participating in a resistance-training program for 12 weeks helped increase bone formation and decrease bone breakdown compared with a placebo,” according to Healthline.

Reduced appetite

With its high protein content, Greek yogurt helps people feel fuller longer. A 2016 study concluded that those who consumed Greek yogurt during the study period had weighed less, had lower body fat percentages and had smaller waists.

Lower blood pressure

Adding Greek yogurt to your diet is a tasty way to help lower blood pressure.

“Potassium is important for maintaining your blood pressure and counteracting sodium. It also plays an important role in keeping your heartbeat regular and helping your muscles contract,” explained WebMD.

Improved gut health

Greek yogurt is a great source of cultures that work to improve bacteria in the large intestine.

“Purchase Greek yogurt with a Live & Active Cultures (LAC) seal. This seal ensures that the yogurt product contains at least 100 million cultures per gram of yogurt at the time of manufacture,” advised Health.