Gonzaga women’s coach Lisa Fortier named to 2024 Kathey Delaney-Smith Coach of the Year watch list

From staff reports

Gonzaga women’s basketball coach Lisa Fortier has been named to the 2024 Kathy Delaney-Smith Coach of the Year Award preseason watch list.

This is the inaugural season of the award, named after the legendary former Harvard head coach. This year’s watch list includes coaches from 16 conferences.

Fortier is entering her 10th season at the helm and has recorded a 233-59 record, including six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. She has led GU to seven West Coast Conference regular-season titles and her Zags were picked to win the conference this year in preseason polls.

The GU women, coming off a 29-4 season, are loaded with returning talent and depth. The Zags play host to Warner Pacific in an exhibition at 6 p.m. Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga opens the season officially on Monday with a 6 p.m. game at Montana.