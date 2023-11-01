Spokane police seek alleged hit-and-run driver who seriously injured pedestrian downtown

Spokane police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian last month downtown.

Officers responded to the crash at about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 21 near Sprague Avenue and Wall Street, according to a Spokane police news release. A pedestrian was sitting in the road when he was struck, pinned under the vehicle and dragged underneath it for a significant distance.

Police said the driver then fled westbound on Sprague. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver is described as a younger white female, possibly with glasses, officers said. The vehicle is described as a newer, silver Honda Civic with no front license plate. The vehicle may have damage to the lower area of the front bumper.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call 911 and reference incident No. 2023-20209980.