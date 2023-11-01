What to Stream: Literary adaptations, biopic among new releases this week

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

Spooky season has come to an end, which gives way to awards season, which means lots of big movies in the theater this fall and winter. But if you’d rather stay home and stream, there are some good options premiering at home this week as well.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, check out the new series “Black Cake” on Hulu, based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Charmaine Wilkerson, and produced by Oprah Winfrey. The story follows two estranged siblings as they learn of their mother’s dramatic secrets of her youth on a Caribbean island when she leaves behind a traditional black cake, and an audio recording after her death.

Also on Hulu, debuting this Friday, Nov. 3, is “Quiz Lady,” a comedy directed by Jessica Yu that pairs Awkwafina and Sandra Oh as unlikely sisters who have to hit the road to find their mother after she goes missing from her senior living home. In need of cash, they decide to get it the old fashioned way – on a game show of course. See if the team-up of Awkwafina and Oh (along with Will Ferrell, Tony Hale, Jason Schwartzman and Holland Taylor) makes for comedic gold. This film is also the final appearance of the late, great Paul Reubens.

The blockbuster Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “All the Light We Cannot See” makes its way to the screen as a limited series on Netflix, debuting Thursday, Nov. 2. The 2014 book by Anthony Doerr follows the story of a blind French girl and a German soldier in World War II, who are connected through her radio broadcasts. Shawn Levy directs, and the series stars Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann, Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie.

On Friday, Nov. 3, stream the unique new romantic dramedy “Fingernails” on Apple TV+, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christos Nikou. The film, a sort of dystopian romantic story in the vein of “The Lobster” or “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” follows the participants and workers at a love institute, where they “take the risk out of love,” with extensive testing and exercises. Of course, one woman, played by Jessie Buckley, starts to cause a disruption when she finds she has feelings for two men. Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White and Luke Wilson also star.

Finally, streaming on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 3, the biopic “Nyad” about long distance open-water champion marathon swimmer Diana Nyad. Annette Bening stars as the swimmer, with Jodie Foster co-starring as her longtime partner as Diana prepares for a 100-mile swim from Cuba to Florida – at age 60. The film is the narrative feature debut of Oscar-winning adventure documentarians Elisabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and it’s the kind of inspiring sports tale and human relationship dramedy that’s right up their alley. Stream it Friday on Netflix.