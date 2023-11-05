One Lakeland School Board candidate has support from competing Republican groups

Family: Married to Chris Bain. Has one child and two stepchildren who all attend Lakeland Joint School District.

Political experience: Has served as trustee for Zone 1 for the past two and a half years.

Work experience: Worked for five years at Kootenai County Auditor’s Office. Currently in her 10th year as the accounting supervisor for the City of Post Falls.

Education: Graduated from Rogers High School in 1995. Graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2002 with a bachelor’s in accounting and management.

Lakeland School Board member Randi Bain has the rare distinction of uniting competing factions of Republicans in Kootenai County.

In her bid to retain her seat in Tuesday’s election, she’s earned the endorsement of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, which generally endorses candidates on the far right, and the North Idaho Republicans, which tends to favor more moderate choices.

Among the 14 races in which both organizations made endorsements in the November election, Bain’s bid to keep her seat representing Zone 1 in the Lakeland Joint School District and Joe Malloy’s re-election bid for Post Falls City Council are the only two contests in which the organizations agree.

She faces Kyle Olmstead in Tuesday’s election. Olmstead did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.

After being in the position for about two and a half years, Bain feels like she is the best choice for her zone.

“I am running to maintain my position on the Lakeland School District Board of Trustees because I want to ensure that our students are receiving a strong educational foundation from which to build their life successes, our teachers have an effective curriculum to teach and our community values are respected,” Bain said.

Bain said her goal is to maintain a healthy status in school learning.

“It is important that we have a strong, unbiased curriculum that focuses on academics and prepares students for their future,” Bain said.

Another main concern for Bain is finding new funding as the district grows. With the immense growth the Lakeland Joint School District has seen, accommodations have to be made to the schools.

Bain supported the levies that Lakeland voters approved in May.

“Our area lacks the big businesses to carry the lion’s share of property taxes. That burden falls on the shoulders of our citizens,” Bain said. “I am dedicated to seeking alternative funding opportunities to minimize that burden to our taxpayers.”

With more than 29 years of experience in accounting, she said her experience is important in helping to set the budget.

“My financial background provides me with the knowledge to identify inefficiencies and find solutions to help our district thrive,” Bain said. “I will continue to listen with intent to understand and act with determination to do what is right for the Lakeland Joint School District community.”