Over 2,000 buildings in South Spokane lost power on Sunday for about 30 minutes.

In the neighborhoods of Manito, Rockwood, South Perry and Lincoln Heights, 2,155 buildings lost power just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to Avista’s outage map. Crews rerouted power to customers experiencing outages and buildings regained power by 2:35 p.m., according to Avista spokesperson David Vowels.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation, Vowels said.