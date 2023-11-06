This week’s road work in Spokane

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
By Roberta Simonson RobertaS@spokesman.com(509) 459-5451

Here’s an overview of construction in Spokane this week that could impact local commutes.

Construction on the Maple Street Bridge wrapped up Friday. Both north- and southbound lanes are completely open.

Geiger Boulevard from Electric Road to Pilot Drive is closed this week for water pipeline work.

Nevada Street, between Hawthorne Road and Newport Highway will be closed through Nov. 30 for the removal and replacement of failing stormwater structures.

The southbound lane of Country Homes Boulevard from Wall Street to Warn Way is closed through Tuesday.

Lincoln Street’s east curb lane will be closed Thursday from Riverside Avenue to Second Avenue for Avista Utilities work.

Roberta Simonson's reporting is part of the Teen Journalism Institute, funded by Bank of America with support from the Innovia Foundation.