Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael J. Meines, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Natalie A. Weir, of Minneapolis.

Adrian A. Mitma and Alexa R. Torres, both of Spokane.

Anthony R. Aguilar and Ronnie E. Mann, both of Cheney.

Thomas B. Rau, of Airway Heights, and Alexander Gonzalez, of Fairchild Air Force Base.

Ryan D. Skogen and Misty D. Jacobs, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sunrise Village Apartments LLC v. Noure Hammami, restitution of premises.

Shantel Shumaker v. Ganyn Matthews, seeking quiet title.

American Express National Bank v. Amber Letchworth, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Tyler Holm, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jerry Jerman, money claimed owed.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Hank Hester, restitution of premises.

DGR Transport v. Alphas Transit, money claimed owed.

DGR Transport v. Travel Center TA, money claimed owed.

Loretta C. Holley v. Tyice D. and Mark T. Stahl and SHC Lifestage Inc., complaint for elder financial exploitation, conversion of monies, breach of fiduciary duties and other damages.

Chrystal Botten v. Yshua Zevenbergen, complaint for damages.

Russell Mining Corporation v. Marvin N. Russell, complaint.

Natasha and Cassie Kammerzell v. Kevin L. Garbel, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tran, Viet Q. and Doan, Anh T. T.

Roman, Quinby L. and Gregory

Corsi, Brian A. and Roush, Zuriel E.

Ghirardo, Mary K. and Svingen, Orlan J.

Nicholson, Makenzi A. J. and Aleshkin, Grant D.

Lauritzen, Rebecca S. and Denton, Blaine

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Raul Rodriguez, 28; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and driving while intoxicated.

Carl D. Jones, 42; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Zachary W. Bennett, 41; 120 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty first-degree promoting prostitution, tampering with a witness, intimidating a witness, second-degree assault, two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Lawrence C. Orman, 43; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Armando Herrera, 42; 30 days in jail, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Daniel M. Wiseman, 40; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Rand S. Kelson, 52; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Anna E. Luke, 35; $350 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Cory J. Triplett, 40; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christopher J. Stephens, 41; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Morgan A. Wilhelm, 25; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Elizabeth M. Verdi, 33; $500 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ian S. Spencer, 36; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Moses V. Winnier, 38; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, fourth-degree assault.

Jesus E. Galindo-Gomez, 19; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, four counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ryan M. Gunderson, 31; one day in jail, six months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jeremy L. Cardenas, 30; six months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Tyler A. Adkins, 25; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brandon M. Ferguson, 29; six days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Alexander J. Blair, 29; 19 days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Sean M. Brewer, 47; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Phyllis E. Arnold, 69; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Aliya M. Aleshkin, 19; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Shawn C. Moran, 35; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Allan P. Mendez Jr., 33; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.