Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David N. R. Trulson, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Ariel R. Golbeck, of Wichita, Kan.

Mourney L. Hibner and Nicole M. Weisz, both of Spokane.

Daniel R. Kubes, of Veradale, and Holley B. D. Davis, of Spokane Valley.

Christian T. Fisher and Elizabith M. Wright, both of Spokane Valley.

Brandon P. Hudson and Alise A. Monsen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Zurich Insurance Company v. J&L Framing and Drywall LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Call, Tyler A. and Amy L.

Simmons, Christina M. and Justin L.

Victorino, Catherine F. and Carlos D. Jr.

Bratkov, Viktor S. and Nadia P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Brandon Dozier, 25; $1,528.27 in restitution, 203 days in jail with credit given for 203 days served, 24 months of a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Clyde R. Dowell, 34; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Trenton A. Keith, 21; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

David J. Miller, 35; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Silvio P. Dillard, 39; 63 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while under the influence.

Judge Annette S. Plese

James V. Wright, also known as James B. Wright, 54; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail with special/extenuating circumstances.

Joseph C. Orvalla, 46; 46 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery.

Joshua D. Eubanks, 47; $2,544.85 in restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft and second-degree theft.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Emily A. Moyer, 37; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty second-degree possession of stolen property.

Travius S. Collins, 23; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

McKennon B. Andrews, 24; 85 days in jail with credit given for 85 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Brandon C. Hughes, 39; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Yevgeniy V. Altukhov, 40; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.

Elijah D. Corigliano, 21; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ra-Sheana R. Gardner, 44; 60 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Morgan L. George, 22; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, first-degree negligent driving.

Matteo Z. Gonzales, 24; three days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Morgan P. Evanski, 23; 15 days in jail, six months of probation, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Claude J. Driggs Jr., 58; 308 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Alexzandra J. Grabowski, 26; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Anthony S. Garcia, 30; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Adam J. Fixel, 36; four days in jail, 24 months of probation, physical control amended to reckless driving.

Tashemia P. Briggs, 46; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ryan J. Burnett, 27; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Robert E. H. Carson, 34; seven days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Monica R. Dahlstrom, 25; 12 months of probation, possession of a controlled substance.

Christian T. Disterhef, 25; 85 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

George K. Eliason, 24; 63 days in jail, 12 months of probation, protection order violation and stalking.

Erik G. Gavin, 22; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Craig J. S. Justice, 38; seven days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Keith A. Prickett, 43; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Jennifer N. Kane, 33; 24 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Cody M. Mock, 47; 90 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and hit and run of unattended property.

Brandon G. Hagreen, 39; $1,670.50 fine, 135 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Ronnie W. Harrah, 61; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Michael C. Swatman, 45; 24 months of probation, two counts of no contact order violation.

Michelle J. Wagner, 39; 10 days in jail, 24 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.