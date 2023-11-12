Residential fire started by space heater injures one

A rapid response by firefighters early Sunday morning saved a house and its residents from a fire caused by a space heater in North Spokane.

A man who suffered severe smoke inhalation was treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital, a Spokane Fire Department news release said.

Six units from the department deployed to the house fire in the 500 block of East Bridgeport Avenue where firefighters found moderate smoke emanating from the rear of the residence.

Two adult occupants, four dogs and two cats were evacuated.

The fire, which was extinguished in under five minutes, resulted in moderate fire damage in the back room and smoke damage throughout the house.

The cause was identified as “combustible materials” placed too close to a space heater.

Residents are advised to keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from combustible materials, ensuring a safe distance from children and pets, the fire department said. Portable space heaters should be turned off when unattended, placed on a solid, flat surface and plugged directly into wall outlets – avoiding the use of extension cords or power strips to mitigate fire hazards.