Woodward concedes to Brown in Spokane mayor race

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has conceded the election to mayor-elect Lisa Brown, who leads the incumbent by nearly 3,000 votes as of Monday night.

In a prepared statement, Woodward said she had called Brown to congratulate her and to offer the support of the mayor’s office during the upcoming transition process.

“I respect the decision of the voters even if I’m disappointed by the outcome,” Woodward wrote. “The election process is what makes our country truly great, and I appreciate everyone who turned out to make their vote count.”

Woodward, who had never held public office before winning election in 2019 to lead Spokane, also reflected on her time as mayor.

“Being able to serve the city I love as mayor has been an honor and a privilege,” Woodward wrote. “We embraced the opportunity in every challenge, put the community first in everything we did, and accomplished so much to advance your priorities.”

Brown will be sworn in effective Jan. 1 along with Councilwoman-elect Kitty Klitzke and Councilman Michael Cathcart, who won his reelection bid. Council President-elect Betsy Wilkerson and Councilman-elect Paul Dillon will be sworn in immediately after the election is certified on Nov. 28, as they are replacing Council President Lori Kinnear and Councilman Ryan Oelrich, who were appointed to their current positions earlier this year.