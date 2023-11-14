David Spade bringing comedy tour to FICA in February; tickets on sale Friday

From staff reports

From staff reports

“Saturday Night Live” favorite and film actor David Spade is bringing his comedy tour to the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Friday, Feb. 16, the FICA announced Wednesday on Facebook.

Tickets for the 2024 Catch Me Inside Tour range from $42 to $75 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at TicketsWest.com.

“The Emperor’s New Groove,” “Joe Dirt,” “Tommy Boy” and “Grown Ups” actor just visited the region last month, when he performed at the Spokane Tribe Casino.

February guests must follow Northern Quest’s clear bag policy.