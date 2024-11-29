Spokane Symphony, State Street Ballet bring Mouse King, Drosselmeyer, Sugar Plum Fairies to life in ‘The Nutcracker’

From staff reports

The Spokane Symphony is bringing a timeless ballet to life with the State Street Ballet.

“The Nutcracker” was written by famed Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1892. The classic two-act show needs little introduction as many variations of the ballet set on Christmas Eve have been performed over the years (although it initially wasn’t very popular).

And now, the Spokane Symphony has partnered with State Street Ballet and over 70 local dancers to put on their own performance of “The Nutcracker.”

“The Nutcracker” will be performed five times at the Fox Theater, with shows Thursday, Dec. 6, Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. Tickets begin at $30 and can be found through the Fox Theater website.