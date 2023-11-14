Deputy shoots man in Spokane Valley

From staff reports

A Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a man who was reportedly trying to break into a home Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident happened near the intersection of Bradley Road and 9th Avenue.

Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis said at a news conference that a call came in around 6:30 p.m. of a possible domestic violence suspect trying to break into the home.

Deputies believed the man may have been armed with a gun and had a domestic violence warrant out for his arrest.

Deputies detained the man, and at some point one deputy fired at him, Ellis said. Ellis didn’t know the man’s condition as of around 9 p.m. but said he was conscious when taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies found a firearm in the vicinity, but Ellis said it was unclear whether the man fired the firearm before he was shot.

The incident is now being investigated by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team, which is standard procedure.