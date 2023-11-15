Man convicted of vehicular homicide in 2012 arrested on suspicion of DUI

A 62-year-old man convicted of hitting and killing a bicyclist while drunk more than a decade ago was arrested Tuesday after a medic found him passed out in a car and blocking traffic in Spokane Valley.

Scott Reckord was arrested on suspicion of being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a felony given his vehicular homicide conviction, according to a Spokane Valley police news release.

Reckord was sentenced to prison for 2½ years in 2012 after killing 56-year-old David Squires in 2010 in downtown Spokane. Prosecutors dismissed a charge of leaving the scene of the fatal crash as part of the plea deal.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, an American Medical Response medic reported seeing a black BMW stopped in the road at 32nd Avenue, just west of Pines Road, the release said. The driver, later identified as Reckord, was slumped over in the seat with the car running and in gear.

The medic opened the door to check on Reckord and tried to wake him, deputies said. When he did, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol.

Police said Reckord appeared to try and drive away, so the medic placed the vehicle in park and removed the keys from the ignition. Reckord attempted to walk off into oncoming traffic, but the medic advised Reckord to sit back in the car.

Deputies also noted a strong odor of alcohol from Reckord. His speech was slow and slurred, and his balance was poor, they said. An attempt to conduct field sobriety evaluations was unsuccessful because of his lack of participation and ability.

Police obtained a sample of Reckord’s blood for testing.

Reckord made his first appearance Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court where Superior Court Commissioner Eugene Cruz ordered Reckord to be released on his own recognizance. Reckord is set for an arraignment Nov. 29.