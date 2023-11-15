What drought? Recent rain doesn’t make much dent in Spokane region’s precipitation deficit

After the past few days, it might be hard to forget that Spokane remains in a drought.

Steady rain on Wednesday brought the total rain that’s fallen in November in Spokane not far from the average amount that falls the whole month.

Still, the U.S. Drought Monitor lists Spokane in a moderate drought. Much of Kootenai and nearly all of Bonner counties are categorized as in severe drought.

“It’s not just recent precipitation that goes into the Drought Monitor,” said Valerie Thaler, National Weather Service meteorologist in Spokane.

For instance, less-than-average amounts of rain fell in nine out of the 10 previous months, when considering rainfall recorded since records began to be kept in Spokane in the 1880s.

Since the start of the year, about 10 inches has fallen in Spokane, 3 inches less than normal.

Nearly 0.2 inches of ran fell in Spokane Wednesday. On top of the almost 1.6 inches that fell in November before that, the city is closing in on the average November rainfall of around 2.1 inches.

More fell to the east. Thaler said that as of late Wednesday afternoon, rainfall in the Coeur d’Alene area was closer to a half-inch or more.

The forecast calls for dry conditions on Thursday and Friday before a return of rain Saturday and Sunday.

November is the second-wettest month in Spokane, according to weather service data. The wettest is December with an average 2.25 inches of precipitation.