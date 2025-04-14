Sunny days in Spokane predicted for several days

Break out the garden tools, hammock or a lawn chair – this week is shaping up to be a sunny, warm week in most of the Inland Northwest .

The National Weather Service predicts the Spokane area will see temperature s as high as 70 degrees on Tuesday and Friday, with highs in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Those two days are expected to be less warm, with possible precipitation in North Idaho.

Don’t celebrate too quickly, though – this week’s temperatures are above average, said Spokane-area meteorologist Ken Daniel, so it’s possible we could see cooler days during the rest of this month. The nights will remain chilly. The weather service reports lows will stoop to the 30s.

Along with the higher temperatures also comes higher winds on Wednesday, according to the weather service forecast, leading to an increase risk in brush fires . Gusts could reach as fast as 30 mph in Eastern Washington and up to 40 mph in central Washington. Make sure to keep an eye on any open flames that could lead to a fire, Daniel said. Areas that have dry, dead foliage are most susceptible.

Last time the temperature spiked into the 70s, multiple Spokane-area brush fires took off. Notably, one that swept 80 to 90 acres near Fairchild Airforce Base in late March.

“When we go into warmer, drier weather it does increase the risk of fires spreading,” Daniel said. “Most of the threats are lightning or human-caused. We encourage people to be careful.”

Warm weather also leads to a propensity to find a watering hole – and it’s still too early in the season to jump into a river.

“River and lakes are still very cold. Water temperatures are low. It can be quite the shock,” Daniel said. “Just like we encourage people to be fire smart, be cold water smart as well.”

Alexandra Duggan can be reached at (509) 459-5469 or by email at alexandrad@spokesman.com.