Spokane International opens new parking

Spokane International Airport has expanded its parking capacity with 460 new parking spaces as part of the Concourse C addition.

The newly expanded lot has 991 parking spaces, more than double its original capacity. The lot includes 20 ADA-designated parking stalls and six planned-electric-charging stalls, according to a news release.

In addition to the new spaces as part of the $5 million project, the surface of the old parking lot was removed and replaced. New LED lighting has also been installed.

The current rate for parking at the Concourse C lot is $8 a day.

The airport also offers short- and long-term parking with 2,600 garage spaces. It also has 2,150 outside lot spaces and 3,250 economy lot parking stalls, according to the release.

Crescent displays return Saturday

For the sixth holiday season, figurines that once had been part of displays in the iconic former Crescent Department Store will occupy the windows along Main Avenue in the Davenport Grand Hotel.

Global Credit Union is underwriting the displays with assistance from the Davenport Hotel, according to a news release from Visit Spokane.

Five window bays will feature refurbished scenes from past holidays. It took crews about 200 hours of work to re-create the displays that once were used by the department store.

The windows include 24 Nutcracker ballet dancers and a collection of paper mâché and porcelain dolls that date back to the mid-20th century that were found in the parking garage of the Lincoln Building in 2017.

Donated by Goodale Barbieri, the nutcracker dancers are the most complete and best preserved of the historic figurines.

The window backdrops were designed and painted by local artists Mallory Battista and Moth Rosenau, who have collaborated on mural work in and around Spokane for years, according to the release.

The window unveiling celebration is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at 333 W. Main Ave.

From staff reports