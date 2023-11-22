After rain and snow in the Eastern U.S., a Thanksgiving free of weather stress

By John Keefe and Judson Jones New York Times

Heavy rain and snow that could snarl morning travel in parts of the Eastern United States on Wednesday was expected to end by the afternoon and give way to a placid Thanksgiving for much of the nation, forecasters said.

A storm that began late Monday and continued overnight Tuesday was expected to leave up to 3 inches of rain in some areas from the Gulf Coast through the Mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast. Snowfall of 6 inches was reported in New Hampshire, and similar depths were expected in northern Maine, according to the National Weather Service, creating what the forecasters called a “white Thanksgiving.”

By Thanksgiving, much of the precipitation was expected to end, though snow was possible in the northern Rocky Mountains, the High Plains and the Pacific Northwest. South Texas could also receive some light rain, forecasters said. Temperatures should be around or slightly below what is typical for this time of year for most of the country.

Winds could pick up along the northeastern coast, but it looks as though they won’t be severe enough to prevent the beloved parade balloons from flying in New York.

For the trip home, travelers could see some light rain along the East Coast, especially in Florida, but as of Tuesday evening forecasters had seen no risks of excessive rain or intense winter weather beyond the higher elevations of the Rockies.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.