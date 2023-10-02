First Friday is 5-8 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Avenue West Gallery – Showcasing watercolor works of Keiko Von Holt and Cheryl Halverson, 3-7 p.m. 907 W. Boone, Suite B. (509) 838-4999.

Bistango Martini Lounge – Happy hour, live music, food specials, and craft cocktails and martinis. 108 N. Post St. (509) 624-8464.

Historic Davenport Hotel – Pop Up Gallery showcasing Ben Joyce’s aerial landscapes, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 10 S. Post St. (509) 455-8888

Entropy – Featuring artist Bitter/Sweet and a collection by Helen Parsons, 5-10 p.m. 101 N. Stevens St. (509) 414-3226.

Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center – Exhibiting the 2023 Regional Watercolor Invitational, 4-7 p.m. 125 S. Stevens.

Hamilton Studio – “Beguiling the Eyes” exhibition featuring the photography of Alan Nelson, 6-9 p.m. 1427 W. Dean Ave. (509) 327-9501.

Helix Tasting Room – Abstract works by Leela Francis, 4-6 p.m. 824 W. Sprague Ave., Michael Bldg. (509) 242-3190.

Indaba Coffee Roasters – Showcasing RRAFA painters Alice Harmon, Barbara Anderson, Patty Driscoll, Joni Michaels, and Debbie Hughbanks. 5:30-7 p.m. 518 W. Riverside Ave.

Kolva-Sullivan Gallery – Ceramic works of resident artists from the Archie Bray Foundation, 5-9 p.m. 115 S. Adams St., Suite A. (509) 458-5517.

Liberty Gallery – “The Big Little Show” exhibits small works by over 15 different RRAFA artists, with many different mediums. 203 N. Washington St. (509) 327-6920.

Marmot Art Space – Internationally renowned artist Keiko Hara. 1202 W. Summit Pkwy. (509) 270-5804.

New Moon Art Gallery – “By Book Or By Hook” exhibition by Tim Lord. 5-9 p.m. 1326 E. Sprague Ave. (509) 413-9101.

Pottery Place Plus – Featuring abstract oil and cold wax works by artist Robbin Miller. 203 N. Washington St. (509) 327-6920.

Steelhead Bar and Grille – Exhibiting works by mixed media artists Marcia McDonald and Maggie Andersen, and photographs by Nick Nelson. 218 N. Howard St., Suite 220. (509) 747-1303.

Terrain 14 – Visual art by multiple artists, full musical lineup, literary readings, film screenings, dance, food trucks, beer garden and more. 5 p.m.-midnight. Jensen Distribution Building, 314 W. Riverside Ave.

Terrain Gallery – “Where Do Ideas Come From?” exhibits a collection of works by Deb Sheldon. 628 N. Monroe St.