Four-star guard Trent Perry lists Gonzaga in final six, teammate Nik Khamenia prepares for Kraziness visit

Gonzaga is focusing on a pair of high school teammates from Southern California as the Bulldogs continue to look at prospective players to fill out their 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes.

The Bulldogs recently offered four-star guard Trent Perry, a class of 2024 recruit who on Monday listed Gonzaga as one his six college finalists, along with Colorado, TCU, Stanford, USC and Oregon.

Later this week, one of Perry’s teammates at Harvard Westlake in Studio City, California – Nikolas Khamenia, a four-star forward prospect in the class of 2025 – will head to Gonzaga for an official visit to attend Kraziness in the Kennel. Khamenia took an unofficial visit to Spokane last season, also for Kraziness in the Kennel.

Perry, a 6-foot-4 guard who’s considered a top-40 national recruit by On3.com, has already taken an official visit to five of his six finalists – all but Gonzaga – and offered some brief thoughts on each school during an interview with On3’s Joe Tipton.

“Coach (Mark) Few is considered one of the best coaches right now and he is the winningest coach,” Perry said of Gonzaga. “They have a track record of guard development and pros in the league.”

The senior-to-be announced his Gonzaga offer on Sept. 22 and hasn’t indicated whether he’ll take a visit to Spokane in the near future.

Perry lists a handful of other offers from the likes of Vanderbilt, Saint Mary’s, Loyola Marymount, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, Minnesota and California to name a few.

Perry is considered a point guard by some recruiting websites and a combo guard by others. At Harvard Westlake, he and Khamenia shined for a Wolverines team that lost just two games en route to winning the CIF Open Division state championship.

The duo combined for 34 points – Khamenia scored 18 and Perry added 16 – while Perry dished out 10 assists and pulled down eight rebounds to help Harvard Westlake hold on for a 76-65 win over St. Joseph of Santa Maria at the Golden One Center in Sacramento.

“He is the catalyst, he is the guy who gets us going,” Harvard Westlake head coach David Rebibo said of Perry, according to MaxPreps.com. “He’s just scratching the surface of how good he is going to be. The biggest thing is that he’s a winner and he made winning play after winning play after winning play.”

Khamenia, a 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward, has long been a Gonzaga target, receiving an offer from the Bulldogs on June 16, months after finishing up his sophomore season at Harvard Westlake.

A versatile forward with good perimeter shooting ability, Khamenia’s trip to Spokane will mark his first official visit. The Southern California native has also discussed a potential official visit to UCLA, according to On3, and has other offers from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Stanford and UNLV.

Khamenia is considered the No. 63 overall recruit in the ‘25 recruiting class by On3.com.

“The environment up there was just crazy,” Khamenia told On3’s Jamie Shaw of Gonzaga at the Pangos All-American Camp this summer. “I went up for their Kraziness in the Kennel (in 2022), and it was really cool to watch, really cool to see. The way the coaches treat the family, the way the players interact. That place really is like a true family up there. Even when talking with the coaches, they like my versatility. They use every player with what they have and utilize what skills they’re good at.”