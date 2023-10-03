Prep roundup: Lauren Matthew leads West Valley girls soccer; Ella Bendele hits two homers for Central Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 12, University 6 : Addi Jay homered and had three RBIs and the Wildcats (14-0, 10-0) beat the visiting Titans (13-2, 8-1). Abby Watkins doubled and had three RBIs for U-Hi.

Central Valley 31, Gonzaga Prep 15 (5): Ella Bendele went 5 for 6 with five runs, two home runs and eight RBIs and the visiting Bears (8-7, 5-4) beat the Bullpups (4-9, 3-6) in five innings. Sofia Morales homered among three hits with six RBIs for CV, which pounded out 33 hits. Jenna McGann, Kate Van Loben-Sels, Reese Jones-Ross and Jaden Jones-Ross homered for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 10, Ferris 8: Ada Case went 3 for 4 with a home run, double and three RBIs and the visiting Falcons (10-4, 7-2) beat the Saxons (6-7, 4-5). Emma Myers hit a solo homer and Lilley Triplett had three hits, including a pair of doubles and two RBIs for Ridgeline. Katelin Terry homered and Jadyn Hatchitt and three RBIs for Ferris.

Shadle Park 13, Lewis and Clark 10: Laniya Mawdsley went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (8-5, 6-3) beat the Tigers (2-11, 2-8) at Hart Field. Bethany Rinas and Madi Keon had three hits apiece for SP. Vienna Klein led LC with two homers and four RBIs.

Mead 36, North Central 1: Hope Murdock hit a grand slam and the visiting Panthers (11-2, 7-2) beat the Wolfpack (0-13, 0-9). Elayna Cheney had three hits, with a double and a triple, for Mead.

Cheney 22, Rogers 3: Millie Beito went 5 for 5 with two triples and three RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (4-10, 3-6) beat the Pirates (4-9, 3-6).

Volleyball GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 3, North Central 0: Maddie Finnegan had eight kills and the Bullpups (9-0, 3-0) swept the visiting Wolfpack (3-4, 0-2) 25-14, 25-8, 25-16. NC’s Carleigh Walters had five kills.

Lewis and Clark 3, Central Valley 0: Abbey Graves and Grace Reichard had nine kills apiece and the Tigers (4-4, 2-0) swept the visiting Bears (0-8, 0-2) 26-24, 25-22, 25-23. Tatyana Jennings had 16 kills for Central Valley.

Ferris 3, Cheney 0: Callie Hutchison had 11 kills and the Saxons (4-3, 2-0) swept the visiting Blackhawks (4-4, 0-2) 25-21, 25-18, 25-12.

GSL 2A

Pullman 3, East Valley 0: Jasmyne Washington had 10 kills with three blocks and the Greyhounds (4-4, 1-1) swept the visiting Knights (1-6, 0-2) 25-10, 25-8, 25-10.

Northeast A

Freeman at Lakeside: Aspyn Reed had 17 kills and two aces and 16 digs and the visiting Scotties (8-2, 8-0) beat the Eagles (6-3, 5-2) 25-23, 25-18, 25-14.

Colville 3, Medical Lake 1: Alli Petrey had 17 kills with seven aces and the Crimson Hawks (4-8, 3-5) beat the visiting Cardinals (2-10, 2-5) 25-11, 23-25, 25-22, 29-27.

Deer Park 3, Riverside 1: Camryn Chapman had 13 kills and the visiting Stags (7-3, 5-3) beat the Rams (2-8, 1-6). Olivia Oergel had six kills and two blocks for Riverside.

Girls soccer GSL 2A

West Valley 5, Clarkston 0: Lauren Matthew scored twice and the visiting Eagles (10-0, 5-0) beat the Bantams (6-2-1, 4-1). Aubrey Lobdell made five saves for the clean sheet.

NEA

Lakeside 2, Freeman 1 (SO): Ayanna Tobeck tied the game in the 80th minute and the Eagles (8-2-0, 6-1) beat the visiting Scotties (7-4-0, 6-2) in a shootout. Rylee Russell scored a first-half goal for Freeman.

Riverside 1, Deer Park 0: Hayley Kasinger scored in the eighth minute and the Rams (7-3, 6-2) blanked the visiting Stags (5-6, 5-3).