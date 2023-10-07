Design Recipes: Decorating with white

White furnishings including sofa, chairs, ottoman, area rug and sideboard featured through the popular design technique of color mapping, in which color is “mapped” or repeated throughout a space. (Handout/TNS) (Handout/Cathy Hobbs/TNS)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

What color is white? When it comes to the world of home decor, the answer can be a loaded question. For many, white can be one of the most difficult colors to use.

White comes in hundreds of tints and shades. Some may appear bluer, others grayer, yellower, etc. White is also a very difficult color to match, and matching different shades of white often leads to unsuccessful results. On the other hand, a dominant white or pure white decor can appear, fresh, elegant and soothing.

If considering working with white, here are some overall do’s and don’ts.

Do’s

Do pay attention to the colors that will surround your particular shade of white. White is a color that is often drastically impacted by what surrounds it. For example, if a white sofa is placed next to a bright green chair, the sofa may appear to have green undertones.

Do experiment with different shades of white during different times of the day. Color is very much impacted by natural light.

Do experiment with different materials. You can mix materials in a space such as a wood object painted white with white lacquer cabinets.

Do consider a pure white or white-dominated color scheme; it can appear fresh and bright.

Do consider styling decorative spaces such as shelves with pure white accents.

Don’ts

Don’t be afraid to mix different shades of white; just be sure to select shades that complement, not clash.

Don’t be afraid to use white floor coverings such as area rugs. They can serve well in special areas or those that don’t get much foot traffic.

Don’t be afraid to mix pure white with cream, tints, tones and shades of white, which can be used successfully in the same space.

Don’t forget to use white decor items such as mirrors, toss pillows and books. These neutral accents will blend well with existing decor.

Don’t ignore that white is a color. From leaving white trims and baseboards to white walls and furniture and furnishings, white can serve as a great accent color.