History for Chron

A veteran primary school teacher was fired after a unanimous decision by the three-person school board in Nicasio, California. Garnet E. Brennan openly admitted she had been using marijuana for 18 years. The school board cited, “California law requires that all students be taught the basic principles of good citizenship.”

Brennan’s assistant teacher Jeff Pflugrath signed an affidavit supporting the use of marijuana but claims he doesn’t use it himself. Brennan said the marijuana use was limited to the evening and wasn’t habit forming. The school board claimed they had no other alternative considering the feelings of the community.

Ralph J. Rice changed his plea to guilty on two counts: the unlawful possession of mash and the unlawful possession of distilled spirits. During Rice’s nonjury trial Judge Charles L. Powell denied a defense motion to suppress evidence seized during a raid.

Rice admitted he had the mash in his possession and distilled liquor from it. Judge Powell allowed Rice to remain free on bond.