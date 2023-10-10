Latah council member faces challenge for re-election

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Three town council positions in the tiny southern Spokane County town of Latah are on the ballot this November, but only one is contested. A contested race is a rarity in the town that once considered disincorporating because no one was running for the town council or mayor positions.

Position 2 incumbent Larry La Bolle is being challenged by resident Mahala Groves.

La Bolle, who has spent more than a decade working to restore the historic Ham-McEachern House in town with his wife Lisa, was first elected to the town council in 2013. The couple has lived in town off and on for more than 20 years.

According to his LinkedIn page, La Bolle works as a director at Avista Utilities. He has identified himself as the director of federal and regional affairs for Avista in previous interviews with The Spokesman-Review. He did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment.

According to a 2018 profile by the Western Energy Institute, La Bolle began working for Avista, then Washington Water Power, in 1990. He previously worked as a regional fishery manager with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and holds a bachelor’s degree in fisheries science from the University of Idaho and a master’s degree in fisheries science from Oregon State University.

No information is available about Groves, who declined to be interviewed when reached by phone.