Spokane County seeks public input on comprehensive plan update

Starting Wednesday, residents from all corners of Spokane County will have the opportunity to share their input on a plan that will guide growth, development and conservation in the region for the next few decades.

The Spokane County commissioners and the county’s planning department have until 2026 to update the county’s comprehensive plan, as required by Washington’s Growth Management Act. As they continue to work on crafting the plan, the county is seeking community input at five public forums hosted at libraries across the region.

The Growth Management Act was passed in 1990 to guide planning for growth and development in the state, and to ensure natural areas are protected. It mandates local jurisdictions to set when and where development should occur in their area in comprehensive plans published once every seven years.

The comprehensive plan sets goals and guiding principles for just about everything that falls under the umbrella of potential growth. The city has split its plan into seven parts: land use, housing, capital facilities and utilities, rural lands, transportation, economic development and climate resiliency.

People can learn more about the plan and share their thoughts at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Spokane Public Library downtown. Airway Heights residents will have their opportunity at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Airway Heights Public Library, and those in Cheney can attend a forum at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at the Cheney Public Library.

The last two meetings will take place next month, at 2 p.m., June 3, at the Medical Lake Public Library, and at 2 p.m., June 6, at the Spokane Valley Public Library.