Monaghan removed from downtown Spokane and relocated to cemetery

From staff reports

The statue of John Monaghan was removed this morning from the downtown Spokane location where it stood for 120 years.

Monaghan was a U.S. Navy ensign killed in 1899 near Apia, Samoa, during a war between colonizing and native factions fighting over control of territory on the Samoan islands. The statue was erected in 1906.

The Spokane City Council agreed to pay $88,000 to Spokane Valley moving company Breithaupt & Sons to transfer the statue closer to the Monaghan family mausoleum in Fairmount Memorial Park.

The landmark has been a source of controversy over the past couple of decades in particular because of a plaque on the back of the pedestal that depicted Samoans using primitive weapons and referring to them as “savage foes.”

“In 1899, Ensign Monaghan took part in an unprovoked naval attack on our family’s island of Upolu that killed hundreds of Samoans defending their own land,” Grace, Jacob and Iusitina Laumatia of Plummer, Idaho, wrote in a letter to the editor in The Spokesman-Review in 2021. “Our plea to the community is not about Monaghan’s individual character, but about the implications of honoring him, and implicitly U.S. actions.”

Monaghan was killed at the Second Battle of Vailele, where British and American forces were defeated.

“The leader of the expedition fell under heavy fire, as did a number of the enlisted men,” wrote Larry Cebula, an Eastern Washington University history professor, in an article on Spokane Historical. “Monaghan tried to rally the men and rescue his wounded commander, but the allies were outgunned in unfamiliar terrain. Monaghan died, and the survivors beat a hasty retreat.”

After the battle, American and British forces bombarded the islands in attacks “that included some of the first uses of powerful chemical explosive shells” and Samoans surrendered, losing control of their islands to Americans, the British and Germans, according to Cebula’s article.

Spokane City Councilwoman Sarah Dixit heard that the statue was being removed and headed over from Spokane City Hall to watch it. Dixit said the statue has been a source of pain for many in the community, particularly Pacific Islanders.

“We want our downtown to be welcoming to all,” she said.

Dixit added the issue is nuanced and that she supports moving the statue to the less prominent location.

“It hasn’t been an effort to take it down and destroy,” she said.