Idaho inmate serving life indicted by grand jury for murder in fellow prisoner’s death

By Kevin Fixler Idaho Statesman

An inmate already serving a life sentence was indicted by a grand jury last month on suspicion of murdering a fellow prisoner earlier this year and identified for the first time Wednesday at an initial appearance in Ada County Court.

Juan Santos-Quintero Jr., 27, is charged with one count of felony first-degree murder for the June death of inmate Junior Garcia, 26, at Idaho’s maximum security prison in Kuna. Santos-Quintero’s arraignment, where he will be asked to enter a plea, was scheduled for Oct. 23.

Santos-Quintero is one of two inmates who the Idaho Department of Correction alleges were involved in an attack on Garcia on June 14. Garcia was left in critical condition and died four days later at a Boise hospital.

It is unclear whether another inmate at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution will face charges related to the fatal incident. Ada County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Emily Lowe told the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday that she cannot discuss cases that involve a grand jury until a warrant is served or a hearing is held in court.

“If there are other defendants I would be prohibited from talking about it until they are served,” Lowe said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Santos-Quintero appeared in court from the prison before Ada County Magistrate Judge Adam Kimball. Santos-Quintero was seated with his hands restrained behind his back.

Kimball stated that Santos-Quintero was charged with the premeditated murder of Garcia “by kicking, stomping, striking and/or smashing (his) head, and/or chest, from which he died.”

Santos-Quintero issued no statements during the six-minute virtual hearing. He was granted a public defender and is represented by Ada County chief public defender Anthony Geddes, as well as Amy Mitchell and Abby Broyles from that office. Broyles appeared by video Wednesday at Santos-Quintero’s side.

Ada County deputy prosecutor Tanner Stellmon is prosecuting the case for the state. The grand jury indicted Santos-Quintero on Sept. 19, Stellmon said during Wednesday’s hearing.

A grand jury is an intentionally secretive process available to state prosecutors. Defendants and their attorneys are not permitted to participate, or even know if a grand jury is empaneled.

“It has not been disseminated either publicly or privately for that matter,” Stellmon told Kimball on Wednesday. “But now that we are here and we’re anxious to get him to district court, we can talk about this event.”

Idaho State Police investigated the fatal assault. ISP spokesperson Aaron Snell did not immediately respond to a Statesman request for comment Wednesday.

Garcia was seriously injured during the attack at about 3:45 p.m. June 14, IDOC said in a news release from that time. A follow-up news release days later announced Garcia died at the hospital from his injuries just after 8 p.m. June 18.

An IDOC spokesperson declined to comment further on the incident as state police began their investigation. Idaho State Police completed that review and turned over their findings the first week of August, Snell previously told the Statesman.

Santos-Quintero is serving 11 felony sentences out of Bonneville and Bingham counties. His life sentence stems from a conviction for aggravated assault or battery upon certain personnel. He is eligible for parole in December 2044.

Garcia reached an agreement to plead guilty to felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon or instrument in a Bonneville County case from 2018. He received a sentence of no less than three years in prison, and a maximum of 10 years.