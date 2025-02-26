60-year-old man sentenced to at least 2 years in prison for trying to meet underage girl for sex

A 60-year-old man who tried to meet with a 15-year-old girl near a high school to have sex was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office.

Andrew P. Hanson was convicted in December of enticing a child through the internet, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office. Senior District Judge Rich Christensen sentenced Hanson on Monday to 10 years in prison with parole eligibility after two years.

The teen’s mother posted in September a toy desk for sale on Facebook Marketplace with her daughter in the picture, according to the release. Hanson messaged the mother’s Facebook account and asked for pictures of the mother and the girl, despite knowing the girl was 15.

The mother alerted law enforcement, and an investigation was launched. During the investigation, officers used a “burner phone” to pose as the daughter and reinitiate contact with Hanson, the release said.

During the conversations, Hanson asked for pictures of who he believed to be the teen before sending a sexually graphic picture and video.

Hanson sent numerous pictures and eight videos of himself over the next several weeks, prosecutors said. Hanson then asked who he thought was the girl to meet him at her high school to have sex and also instructed her on how to engage in sexual acts.

Hanson asked the girl to promise to delete the videos and photos during those conversations. Hanson planned to meet the girl Oct. 21 at a park near the high school, and he was arrested when he arrived. He had whipped cream and condoms in his possession, the release said.