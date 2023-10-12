Week 7 prep football preview: Gonzaga Prep can clinch top seed as others fight for playoff lives

All three classifications in the Greater Spokane League and the Northeast A League receive two bids to the postseason this year so every matchup from here out takes on greater significance.

All games Friday 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Central Valley (2-4, 2-3) at Gonzaga Prep (5-1, 5-0): On paper, maybe not the marquee matchup it’s been in year’s past, but a win for the host Bullpups will clinch the GSL’s top 4A seed to districts. The Bears hung tough with Mt. Spokane last week before running out of steam late and are trying to hold off LC for the second playoff bid.

GSL 4A/3A

University (2-4, 2-3) at Ridgeline (4-2, 4-2): The pass-happy Falcons only have two league games left, against the visiting Titans this week and Week 9 against Ferris. They control their playoff destiny due to their early-season win over Mead.

Mead (3-3, 3-2) at Lewis and Clark (3-3, 2-3): Both teams trending in the right direction with back-to-back wins but also fighting for their playoff lives with just two available berths.

Ferris (1-5, 1-5) at Pasco (2-4): The Saxons have the nonleague game this week and travel to the Tri-Cities .

GSL 2A

North Central (0-6, 0-4) at West Valley (5-1, 3-0): The No. 9 Eagles have been getting better week after week and this week’s matchup with the winless Wolfpack shouldn’t be any different.

Rogers (4-2, 1-2) at East Valley (2-4, 1-2): This should have been a showcase of the host Knights’ Diezel Wilkinson and the Pirates’ Aaron Kinsey, but Kinsey missed last week with a hand/wrist injury.

Pullman (2-4, 1-2) at Clarkston (4-2, 3-1): The host Bantams have a looming showdown against Shadle next week in a battle of potential one-loss teams for the league’s second playoff bid, but they better not overlook Champ Powaukee and the Greyhounds.

Colville (4-2) at Shadle Park (5-1): The host Highlanders are coming off second straight big win but should not overlook the 1A Crimson Hawks, who have a resurgent program after a couple of tough years.

NEA

Lakeside (5-0, 3-0) at Medical Lake (0-6, 0-4): No offense to the struggling Cardinals, but the No. 3 Eagles should have a chance to get top players rest in the second half.

Riverside (3-3, 2-1) at Freeman (4-2, 2-1): The NEA only gets two bids so the winner here is in the driver’s seat.

Newport (3-3, 2-2) at Deer Park (3-3, 1-2): The loser here is eliminated from postseason possibility.