Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400 (qualifying) USA
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 302 USA
4 p.m.: IMSA SportsCar Championship: Motul Petit Le Mans USA
Basketball, NBA preseason
12:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Atlanta NBATV
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at New York NBATV
6 p.m.: Portland at Utah Root+
Boxing
7:30 p.m.: Vincenzo Gualtieri-Janibek Alimkhanuly ESPN
Football, college
9 a.m.: Georgia at Vanderbilt CBS
9 a.m.: Indiana at Michigan Fox 28
9 a.m.: Syracuse at Florida State ABC
9 a.m.: Arkansas at Alabama ESPN
9 a.m.: Iowa State at Cincinnati FS1
9 a.m.: Temple at North Texas ESPNU
9 a.m.: Georgia Southern at James Madison ESPN2
9 a.m.: Kent State at Eastern Michigan CBSSN
Noon: California at Utah Pac-12
1 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth … SWX
12:30 p.m.: Oregon at Washington ABC
12:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee CBS
12:30 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma State FS1
12:30 p.m.: Troy at Army CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: Illinois at Maryland NBC
12:30 p.m.: BYU at TCU ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at South Florida ESPN2
1 p.m.: Iowa at Wisconsin Fox 28
1 p.m.: Ohio at Northern Illinois ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Louisville at Pittsburgh CW
4 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State Pac-12
4 p.m.: Auburn at LSU ESPN
4 p.m.: Kansas State at Texas Tech FS1
4 p.m.: Marshall at Georgia State ESPN2
4 p.m.: Wyoming at Air Force CBSSN
4:30 p.m.: USC at Notre Dame NBC
4:30 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina ABC
5 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon State Fox 28
5 p.m.: UAB at UTSA ESPNU
6:45 p.m.: Boise State at Colorado State FS1
8 p.m.: San Diego State at Hawaii CBSSN
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Open de España Golf
11 a.m.: Champions: SAS Championship Golf
2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Children’s Open Golf
9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Macao Open Golf
Golf, women’s
8 p.m.: Buick LPGA Shanghai Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Chicago at Montreal NHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at St. Louis Root
Soccer, men’s
Noon: Friendly: Germany vs. United States TNT
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
12:45 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM
3 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Brandon at Spokane 103.5-FM
