On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400 (qualifying) USA

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 302 USA

4 p.m.: IMSA SportsCar Championship: Motul Petit Le Mans USA

Basketball, NBA preseason

12:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Atlanta NBATV

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at New York NBATV

6 p.m.: Portland at Utah Root+

Boxing

7:30 p.m.: Vincenzo Gualtieri-Janibek Alimkhanuly ESPN

Football, college

9 a.m.: Georgia at Vanderbilt CBS

9 a.m.: Indiana at Michigan Fox 28

9 a.m.: Syracuse at Florida State ABC

9 a.m.: Arkansas at Alabama ESPN

9 a.m.: Iowa State at Cincinnati FS1

9 a.m.: Temple at North Texas ESPNU

9 a.m.: Georgia Southern at James Madison ESPN2

9 a.m.: Kent State at Eastern Michigan CBSSN

Noon: California at Utah Pac-12

1 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth … SWX

12:30 p.m.: Oregon at Washington ABC

12:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee CBS

12:30 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma State FS1

12:30 p.m.: Troy at Army CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: Illinois at Maryland NBC

12:30 p.m.: BYU at TCU ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at South Florida ESPN2

1 p.m.: Iowa at Wisconsin Fox 28

1 p.m.: Ohio at Northern Illinois ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Louisville at Pittsburgh CW

4 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State Pac-12

4 p.m.: Auburn at LSU ESPN

4 p.m.: Kansas State at Texas Tech FS1

4 p.m.: Marshall at Georgia State ESPN2

4 p.m.: Wyoming at Air Force CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: USC at Notre Dame NBC

4:30 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina ABC

5 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon State Fox 28

5 p.m.: UAB at UTSA ESPNU

6:45 p.m.: Boise State at Colorado State FS1

8 p.m.: San Diego State at Hawaii CBSSN

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Open de España Golf

11 a.m.: Champions: SAS Championship Golf

2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Children’s Open Golf

9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Macao Open Golf

Golf, women’s

8 p.m.: Buick LPGA Shanghai Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Chicago at Montreal NHL

5 p.m.: Seattle at St. Louis Root

Soccer, men’s

Noon: Friendly: Germany vs. United States TNT

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

12:45 p.m.: Puget Sound at Whitworth 1230-AM

3 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Brandon at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change