Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Braden M. Dance and Taylee J. Bateman, both of Provo, Utah.

Jeffrey P. Roma and Linda D. Dean, both of Spokane.

Avery V. Griffin and Atlas J. Griffin, both of Greenacres.

John M. Watt and Jeanne M. Sandblom, both of Spokane.

Davone A. Johnson and Britaney A. Baldwin, both of Millwood.

Cooper W. K. Patterson, of Spokane and Laiba Sehrish, of Pullman.

Cody E. Gaunt and Jordyn A. Brown, both of Medical Lake.

David P. Henreckson and Katherine E. H. Leal, both of Spokane.

Tyler D. Wheeler and Jordan R. Devoe, both of Spokane Valley.

Oleh Antonov and Karina Onyshko, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

E Ventures Inc. v. Larry Mills, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Inc. v. Brett Hay, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Inc. v. Dakota Marquez, restitution of premises.

JKLM Holdings Inc. v. Harley Anderson, In-House Escrow Services LLC, et al., complaint.

Athena Aardema v. Melissa Brashears, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Courtney A. Clift, complaint.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Amy R. Reed, complaint for property damages.

Estate of Steven Foreman v. County of Spokane, County of Spokane Public Works Dept., et al., complaint for damages.

Justin Nagel v. Joseph Laning, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Corser, Aubrie and Daniel

Osborn, Kyle W. E. and Victoria M.

Ervin, Ashley N. and Isaiah B

Barrett, Ashley and Mark

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Fernando Cid-Reyes, 25; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Garrett S. Byrne, 35; $1,300 in restitution, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jenet Nicholson, Moses Lake; debts of $170,457.

Katie L. Lambert, Spokane; debts of $196,684.

Olga V. Melnikov, Moses Lake; debts of $299,448.

Christine R. Mackie, Spokane; debts of $126,792.

Kristina A. Trifonova, Spokane; debts of $54,793.

David A. and Lauren Mattison, Deer Park; debts not listed.

Sasha R. McDilda, Spokane; debts of $20,494.

Kathryn L. Dotson, Airway Heights; debts of $56,949.

Stacey P. Rivers, Spokane; debts of $53,265.

Joan E. Huotari, Cheney; debts of $129,930.

Jacob Mora, Pullman; debts of $48,331.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Calvin T. M. Conrad, 24; six days in jail converted to five days of community service, protection order violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Steven A. Ennis, 65; three days in jail, no valid operating license without identification and failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Rachel J. Fitzgerald, 45; 180 days in jail converted to 179 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.